Riverview Trust Co Takes $70,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.54.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $120.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

