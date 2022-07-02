Riverview Trust Co Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

