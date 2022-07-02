Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Acquires $199,434.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 25,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $199,434.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,878,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,247,767.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 1st, Jay Farner acquired 26,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $200,143.00.
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Jay Farner acquired 27,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $199,272.00.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Jay Farner acquired 27,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $199,485.00.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Jay Farner acquired 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $199,881.00.
- On Friday, June 17th, Jay Farner bought 31,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $200,906.00.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Jay Farner bought 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $201,312.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Jay Farner bought 27,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $200,192.00.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Jay Farner bought 23,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $199,914.00.
- On Monday, June 6th, Jay Farner bought 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $200,046.00.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Jay Farner bought 22,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.
RKT stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after acquiring an additional 490,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after acquiring an additional 178,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,395,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,001,000 after acquiring an additional 548,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,700 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
