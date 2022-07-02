Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Acquires $199,434.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 25,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $199,434.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,878,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,247,767.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Jay Farner acquired 26,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $200,143.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Jay Farner acquired 27,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $199,272.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Jay Farner acquired 27,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $199,485.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jay Farner acquired 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $199,881.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Jay Farner bought 31,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $200,906.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Jay Farner bought 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $201,312.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Jay Farner bought 27,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $200,192.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Jay Farner bought 23,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $199,914.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Jay Farner bought 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $200,046.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jay Farner bought 22,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

RKT stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after acquiring an additional 490,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after acquiring an additional 178,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,395,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,001,000 after acquiring an additional 548,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,700 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

