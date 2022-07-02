Rogers Communications to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.62 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

