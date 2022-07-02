Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.17) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 147 ($1.80) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 108.80 ($1.33).

RR stock opened at GBX 86.08 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.79. The company has a market cap of £7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 8,295.00. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 77.87 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 161.91 ($1.99).

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 14,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £11,562.82 ($14,185.77). Also, insider Warren East purchased 27,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £24,053.34 ($29,509.68).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

