Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 249.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $215,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.73.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.69. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

