Royal Bank of Canada Increases BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target to GBX 290

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 290 ($3.56) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.27) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.94) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.72) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 220 ($2.70) price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.13) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 227.50 ($2.79).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a GBX 5.39 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

