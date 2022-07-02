Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 7,000 ($85.88) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($91.52) to GBX 7,700 ($94.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,300 ($114.10) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($88.33) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,685.71 ($94.29).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,228 ($76.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,384.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($60.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,604 ($81.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,204.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,106.87.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($76.24), for a total value of £479,285.82 ($588,008.61).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

