RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
RPT Realty stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $841.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.99.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 812.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RPT Realty (Get Rating)
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RPT Realty (RPT)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.