RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

RPT Realty stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $841.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 812.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

