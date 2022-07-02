RWS (LON:RWS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $325.60

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 325.60 ($3.99) and last traded at GBX 342.60 ($4.20), with a volume of 83892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.29).

A number of analysts have commented on RWS shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.47) price target on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.97) price target on shares of RWS in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.50) target price on shares of RWS in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 653.75 ($8.02).

Get RWS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 388.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 450.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.59%. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

About RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.