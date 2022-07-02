Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SGA opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

