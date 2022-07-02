Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.94.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director George Golumbeski acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $57.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.76 EPS for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.