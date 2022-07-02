Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SALM stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $6.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $62.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million.
Salem Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.