Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SALM stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $6.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $62.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

