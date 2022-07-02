Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($18.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($21.28) to €17.00 ($18.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.50 ($15.43) to €12.50 ($13.30) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGY opened at $7.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $13.42.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

