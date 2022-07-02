SAP (NYSE:SAP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $88.57

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.57 and last traded at $89.17, with a volume of 9396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.93.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($110.64) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.90.

Get SAP alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.21. The firm has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of SAP by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,141,000 after acquiring an additional 342,546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,906,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 26.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after acquiring an additional 215,811 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Company Profile (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.