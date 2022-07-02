SAP (NYSE:SAP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $88.57

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.57 and last traded at $89.17, with a volume of 9396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.93.
SAP has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($110.64) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.90.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.21. The firm has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of SAP by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,141,000 after acquiring an additional 342,546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,906,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 26.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after acquiring an additional 215,811 shares in the last quarter.
SAP Company Profile (NYSE:SAP)
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
