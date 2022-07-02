Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Short Interest Down 56.3% in June

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVFD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Save Foods during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Save Foods by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Save Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SVFD opened at $3.29 on Friday. Save Foods has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.

Save Foods ( NASDAQ:SVFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 86.27% and a negative net margin of 1,169.39%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

