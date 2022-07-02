Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.57) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.38) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.38) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.66) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.81) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.57) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of SHA stock opened at €5.41 ($5.75) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.13. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($12.02) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($17.81).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

