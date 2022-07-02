Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($154.26) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($212.77) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($140.43) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of SU stock opened at €111.26 ($118.36) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($69.02) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($81.21). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €125.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €143.17.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

