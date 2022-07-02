Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW) Short Interest Update

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 142.3% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SAMAW stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.63.

Get Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 256,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.