Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,224 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19,347.6% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $58.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

