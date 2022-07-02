Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Boosted by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

