Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$73.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.50.

RCI.B stock opened at C$61.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.14 billion and a PE ratio of 19.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$64.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$56.00 and a 1 year high of C$80.85.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

