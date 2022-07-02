Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates Buy Rating for Southern (NYSE:SO)

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of Southern stock opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. Southern has a 12 month low of $60.76 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.25.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southern will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 28.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 263.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.