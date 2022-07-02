SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.70–$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.08 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.52 million, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.00. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.80.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 22,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $239,578.94. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 590,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,459.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 80,077 shares of company stock worth $825,616 in the last 90 days. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

