SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.00 million-$117.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.43 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.61 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SCWX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.80.

SecureWorks stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $927.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.00.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 22,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $239,578.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 590,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,459.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 80,077 shares of company stock valued at $825,616 in the last ninety days. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SecureWorks by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SecureWorks by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 35,048 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in SecureWorks by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the period. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

