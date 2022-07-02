Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,705,000.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE PBT opened at $17.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $23.08.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 3,610.01% and a net margin of 91.67%. The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.