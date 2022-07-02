Selective Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Republic Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

RSG stock opened at $133.04 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.39 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

