Selective Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.17. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.53 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.