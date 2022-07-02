Selective Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

