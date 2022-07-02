Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

