Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $36,000 in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTRG. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.44 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

