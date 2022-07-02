Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 41.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 110,432 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 56,222 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 37,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,114 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $140.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.30 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.81.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

