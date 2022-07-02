Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,500 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Coterra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.