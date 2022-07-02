Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 700 Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 57,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 108,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period.

DIVO stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45.

