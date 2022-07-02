Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,437,000 after buying an additional 100,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,938,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,114,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,995,000 after buying an additional 181,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,132,000 after buying an additional 164,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,361,000 after buying an additional 166,728 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $53.13.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

