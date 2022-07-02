Selective Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after buying an additional 303,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

EMR opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

