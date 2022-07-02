Serinus Energy’s (SENX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Shares of LON SENX opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £12.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Serinus Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 11.38 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 28 ($0.34). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.54.
Serinus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
