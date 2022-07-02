Serinus Energy’s (SENX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON SENX opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £12.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Serinus Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 11.38 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 28 ($0.34). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.54.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

