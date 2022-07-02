ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of SREV stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. ServiceSource International has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.89 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $41,721.57. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,978,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,286,675.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 60,218 shares of company stock valued at $67,506 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceSource International in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ServiceSource International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

