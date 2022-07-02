SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,320.00.

SGSOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. HSBC lowered SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SGS stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. SGS has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $33.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

