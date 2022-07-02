Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Given New GBX 654 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 725 ($8.89) to GBX 654 ($8.02) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.87) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 647.33 ($7.94).

Shares of LON SHB opened at GBX 515.50 ($6.32) on Friday. Shaftesbury has a one year low of GBX 515.50 ($6.32) and a one year high of GBX 668.50 ($8.20). The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 490.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 574.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 592.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $4.00. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

In other Shaftesbury news, insider Simon J. Quayle purchased 76,014 shares of Shaftesbury stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of £416,556.72 ($511,049.83).

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

