Shah Capital Management Buys 92,707 Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Stock

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) CFO Shah Capital Management bought 92,707 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $410,692.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,749,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,480,546.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Shah Capital Management bought 145,000 shares of ReneSola stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $671,350.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Shah Capital Management bought 106,499 shares of ReneSola stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $468,595.60.

ReneSola stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83 and a beta of 2.27. ReneSola Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. ReneSola had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 7.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SOL. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ReneSola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

