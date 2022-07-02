Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SJR opened at $29.82 on Friday. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

SJR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,016.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

