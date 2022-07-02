Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,843 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 15.9% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,402 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 37,538 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in Intel by 16.3% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4,403.5% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,449 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

