Shilanski & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,652 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.7% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.4% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

