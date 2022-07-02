Shilanski & Associates Inc. Takes $176,000 Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEG. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 91,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Aegon by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.60 ($5.96) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.32) to €4.70 ($5.00) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.40 ($5.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.32) to €5.30 ($5.64) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.24.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

