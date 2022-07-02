Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Barclays

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) received a €135.00 ($143.62) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAE. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($156.38) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($132.98) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($213.83) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €85.40 ($90.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -20.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €87.46 and a 200 day moving average of €92.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.21. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €65.28 ($69.45) and a one year high of €169.80 ($180.64).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

