Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Shopify from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Shopify from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $47.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.73.

SHOP stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 4,280.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,871,000 after purchasing an additional 149,822 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Shopify by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

