Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WPP. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.54) to GBX 1,230 ($15.09) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.66) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded WPP to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,475 ($18.10) to GBX 1,250 ($15.34) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($15.70) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,281.67 ($15.72).

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 823.20 ($10.10) on Wednesday. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 783.20 ($9.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($15.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,583.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 912.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,029.83.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.