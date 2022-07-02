Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.19) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($32.20) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,885 ($35.39).

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 2,718 ($33.35) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,823.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,844.20. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,363 ($28.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,167.27 ($38.86). The firm has a market cap of £9.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,059.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 4,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($38.15), for a total value of £153,696.20 ($188,561.16). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($37.41), for a total value of £396,491.96 ($486,433.52).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

