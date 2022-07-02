Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Decreases By 56.5%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the May 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

ACSAY opened at $4.41 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

